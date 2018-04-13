× REPORTS: Gragg, Miller To Leave Razorbacks Football Program

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Any time a new coaching staff comes in to a college football program, players are going to fall through the cracks and leave the program.

It appears that time has come as a pair of players have been reported to be leaving the program.

Tight end Will Gragg is set to graduate this May and will transfer according to a report from Hawg Sports’ Danny West. In addition, 247Sports’ Otis Kirk has reported that safety Reid Miller will leave the program.

Gragg appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017 while catching five passes for 61 yards.

Miller has played in 37 games in the past three seasons while accounting for 20 total tackles, mostly on special teams and he did recover a fumble last season. According to the 247Sports report, Miller is looking at transferring to Northern Iowa or Coastal Carolina.