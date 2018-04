× Sequoyah County Resident Escapes After Car Swept Off Road

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A resident was able to escape after their vehicle was swept off the roadway due to rushing rain water.

The driver, whom officials have yet to identify, escaped their vehicle safely.

The Sequoyah County Swift Water Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene in Liberty to assist.

Liberty Volunteer, Roland, Maple Rural and Muldrow Fire Departments, as well as Pafford Medical Services also assisted in the matter.