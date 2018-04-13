× Suspect Behind Bars For Allegedly Cashing Thousands of Dollars of Forged Checks

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A suspected thief is behind bars after committing multiple crimes in Northwest Arkansas and in Southwest, Missouri.

Pea Ridge Police Department said David Hightower is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from Benton County residents.

Police said Hightower first stole checks from a locked payment box and then started stealing from mailboxes across Northwest Arkansas.

“A guy had his mailbox stolen out of in Siloam Springs. He would basically take anything, outgoing mail, replace the pay to the order of information on the check, take it to another location with his name on it,” Davis said.

Davis said Hightower was even caught on surveillance video at the banks where he allegedly cashed those forged checks.

He said sadly that red flag on your mailbox is a red flag for criminals, so you may need to think twice before putting checks in it.

“You wouldn’t think you would have to, that’s what it’s there for is to send stuff out but I guess bills and stuff like that with checks and stuff and stuff like that in it. I guess it’s a better idea if you can take the extra step and get it to the post office,” he said.

Hightower was booked into the Benton County Jail but has since been transferred to the McDonald County Jail in Missouri.

Hightower faces multiple charges including four felonies of forgery and breaking and entering.