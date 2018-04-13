× Thousands Without Power In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Nearly 5,000 residents are without power.

Several OG&E and Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative customers are experiencing power outages due to severe weather.

As of 5:20 p.m., OG&E reports that 2,548 customers are impacted in Dyer.

At the same time, Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative reports 1,439 people are without power in rural Crawford County. They also report that 918 are without power in Mountainburg.

This is a developing story.