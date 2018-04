× WATCH: Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms Possible Today

Scattered showers and possible a thunderstorm will be possible this morning but our severe weather chances will increase this afternoon and evening as a strong storms system gets closer to our area. The highest tornado risk will be toward central Arkansas but any storms that develops here this afternoon could produce an isolated tornado, large hail and high winds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe weather risk zone for Friday

Highest tornado risk area Friday