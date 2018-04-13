× Woods Trial Halted After Medical Emergency

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A judge has halted a bribery trial involving former state senators after a medical emergency inside the courtroom on Friday (April 13).

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks postponed the hearing until Monday (April 16) after an attorney needed medical attention.

Paramedics confirmed they responded about 2:26 p.m. to the federal courthouse at 35 E. Mountain St., but a they were unable to give specifics about the incident.

Former Rep. Micah Neal was the first witness in the trial of Republican former Sen. Jon Woods and consultant Randall Shelton.

Woods, Shelton and Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III are accused of directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks.

Neal pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to testify for prosecutors in the trial of Woods and Shelton. Woods and Shelton have pleaded not guilty.

Paris has also pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to testify for prosecutors.

Neal testified that he and Woods agreed to a plan in which they would receive 20 percent of grant money steered to Ecclesia College in Springdale and another nonprofit agency.