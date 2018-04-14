× Campbell & Cronin Pitch Arkansas To Second Shutout Of The Day

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After the Arkansas offense scored just seven runs over three days, you’d expect a series loss or even a sweep. But thanks to strong pitching, that wasn’t the case.

The No. 3 Razorbacks (27-10, 10-5) rode the arm of Isaiah Campbell to a 3-0 win and capture it’s third SEC series of the spring. Arkansas improves to 21-3 at Baum Stadium this season.

Campbell (4-4) threw five strong innings, walking one and striking out one. The redshirt sophomore allowed just two hits and lowered his ERA to 3.44.

Just like in game one, closer Matt Cronin came on to finish off the game. The sophomore got his ninth save with two scoreless frames. This week, Cronin pitched in three of the Razorbacks four games and posted four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Carson Shaddy provided nearly all of the offense in the doubleheader, hitting a home run in each game. Shaddy’s two run shot in the sixth inning provided the insurance runs in game two.

Next up for the Diamond Hogs is a single game against Missouri State at Baum Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

