Freeze Warning Saturday Night

A Freeze Warning (purple) has been issued for all of Northwest Arkansas and for folks north of the Arkansas River. Temperatures will flirt around the freezing mark Sunday morning. A Freeze watch (light blue) has been issued mostly south of the Arkansas River.

Counties include: Benton, Carroll, Washington, Madison, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, and Sequoyah (OK) counties.

A Freeze Watch is still in effect for Scott, Logan, and LeFlore (OK) counties.

-Matt