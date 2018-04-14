Mountainburg HS Students Enjoy Prom In Spite Of Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- For many in Mountainburg, Saturday (April 14) was about cleaning up after Friday's (April 13) tornado, but for high school juniors and seniors it's about prom.

And Mountainburg students are just like any other students -- they are dancing, laughing, and just having a good time at their prom titled, "A Night in Vegas."

After the EF-2 tornado swept through Mountainburg, Prom Coordinator Misty Christian said there was never a second thought about whether or not prom would still go on.

"Had the devastation been worse, 'yes,' there would have been more cause. We had a few families affected whose juniors and seniors are here, but they were able to pull things together," said Christian.

Some students are happy to have this welcome break from the destruction.

"It's stressful just to know that everyone's having to deal with the fact that people are having to rebuild and so many homes have been affected, but it helps that we're such a close-knit community, that we can get through that, and we know that's going to help while we also enjoy our senior prom," said Kassy Pense a Mountainburg senior.

Some said they were concerned that the prom simply wouldn't happen.

"If it had been worse than what it was I would have expected us not to have had prom, but I`m glad that we did because it has been an uplifting moment after such a tragedy in our community," Mountainburg junior Lea Center said.

No matter what color their dress or suit, Mountainburg High students are staying 'Mountainburg Strong' with the help of the community.

"People like Misty Christian and everyone that took the time to make sure that we had such a good experience has been honestly a blessing because we would just be sitting at home fretting," said Center.

Christian said they were offering new dresses to girls who may have lost or damaged theirs during last nights storm, but she said everyone was able to make it without needing a new one.

Many other residents reached out to offer dresses, as well. Christian said the offers came from former students or friends and seeing that much generosity was overwhelming.