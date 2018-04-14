× NWS: Survey Areas Of Arkansas Damaged By Friday’s Storm

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has completed its first survey around the Mountain Home area caused by Friday’s (April 13) storm.

They determined straight line winds in excess of 85 miles per hour (mph) hit the area, and that the damage is consistent with straight line or microburst winds.

According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, a wind speed between 73 -112 mph is considered an EF1 tornado.

Crews will be in the field over the next few days to rate the damage, according to NWSChat.

“Utility poles were blown down, several businesses were heavily damaged, a nursing home lost its roof and had to be evacuated,” according to the weather service.

