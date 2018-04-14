× OU President Suffers Minor Stroke During Stoops’ Statue Ceremony

President David Boren was taken by medical personnel from the Bob Stoops’ statue ceremony, Saturday (April 14) morning.

OU Representatives said Boren suffered from a minor stroke. However Boren was conscious while being taken away on a stretcher, and even shot the crowd a thumbs up. Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said the stretcher was brought in as a “precautionary” move.

Boren, 76, had only just spoke before Stoops took the podium to make some remarks. Witnesses say Boren had trouble making his way back to his seat afterward. Paramedics were soon called to his aid.

Officials said that Boren was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City as a precautionary measure. After undergoing several tests, medical officials determined he had a minor stroke.

Due to the timeliness of the treatment, Boren is alert and communicating with family and medical professionals, officials said.

The unveiling ceremony is one of the events being held ahead of the Sooner’s spring football game.

.@President_Boren "Thank you for doing it the right way and caring so deeply about the University of Oklahoma. #SaluteToStoops Watch live on Twitter, Facebook and https://t.co/XhOdff0PQn pic.twitter.com/zOZEpzFsbk — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 14, 2018

Boren’s term as OU’s president ends on June 30. He’ll be succeeded by Jim Gallogly.