Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: New Inventory & Care For Plants During Spring

Frank Sharum from Sharum’s Gardens shares with us their latest shipment of tropical plants and tips for care during the spring temperatures.

“What we are famous for around here are our Japanese’s Maples, nobody has the variety or selection that we do,” said Sharum. “We have over thirty different types ranging from 7’ to 8."

“If Dogwood trees are your thing we have red, white, and pink Dogwoods available now,” said Sharum.

At both their NWA and River Valley location they have the largest selection of trees that you can choose from to compliment your spring time landscaping.

“We have a new and improved shrub area with over thirty different varieties of shrubs including boxwoods and junipers,” said Sharum.

They also have a fully stocked greenhouse with new and old favorites.

“We just got in some Mexican Petunias and our greenhouse some of the most beautiful colors of flowers we have ever had,” said Sharum.

Frank also had some helpful tips for your azaleas first bloom.

“You want to fertilize and cut back those azaleas once they have had their first bloom,” said Sharum.

Ask about shopping products and plants while you are in at either their NWA or River Valley location.

