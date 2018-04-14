Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The United Way Day of Caring is a community-wide event benefiting community partners in Crawford, Franklin, LeFlore, Logan, Sebastian and Sequoyah counties on April 26th.

Each year, Day of Caring unites generous, community-focused people under the common mission of creating real, lasting change in the lives of children, families and seniors, right where we live.

On Day of Caring, volunteer teams from local companies and businesses, families and individuals work together to complete projects and conduct special programs for United Way`s community partners who, much of the time, lack the necessary resources and manpower to tackle the projects.

These projects range from playing games with a senior citizen or painting a room to engaging in outdoor activities such as landscaping, carpentry or metal work.

5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Eddie Lee Herndon and Carrie Terry with the United Way of Fort Smith Area to discuss the annual Day Of Caring taking place later this month.

