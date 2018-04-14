× Wine And Roses Gala Benefits Local Charity

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — People gathered in Fort Smith on Saturday evening for the Wine and Roses Gala.

The annual event is the premier fundraiser for the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House.

The gala was hosted by 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas and allows attendees to mingle, buy locally made works of art and enjoy gourmet foods and exceptional wines.

Organizers say the event makes it possible to offer programs and services to cancer patients and their families all year long.

“This event is so important to our mission,” said event chair Teresa Keller. “It’s our number one fundraiser of the year.”

The night capped off with live music from the band Funk Factory.

If you missed out on tonight’s sold out event, you can still find out how to donate to help the Reynolds Cancer Support House by visiting their website.