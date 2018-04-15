× 2018 ACM Awards: Jason Aldean Wins Entertainer Of The Year

LAS VEGAS (CBSNews) — Country music’s biggest stars returned to Las Vegas for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, six months after a gunman killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The show is known as “country music’s party of the year,” but Sunday’s (April 15) show had somber undertones as performers paid tribute to those lost during last fall’s tragedy.

Jason Aldean wins entertainer of the year.

Host Reba McEntire presented the biggest award of the night: Entertainer of the year. Jason Aldean won the award and after thanking his loved ones, he said, “It’s been a rough year. I just want to say thanks to everybody that reached out to us, that showed us love and support over the last six months. It meant the world to us.”

He paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and said, “To my Route 91 people, you guys are in our hearts always. I love you guys, and we love Las Vegas. Vegas strong, baby. Thank you.”