April May Finish Cooler And Wetter Than Normal

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a colder and wetter than normal end to the month of April.

Temperature Outlook:

Precipitation Outlook:

Q: How would this affect our severe weather season?

A: Wetter-than-normal conditions would suggest more system may pass through our region, which will all have the potential for some storms. However, if temperatures remain colder than normal across Oklahoma and Arkansas, the worst of the severe weather may be pushed a bit further south and east. But if a day or two can warm back into the 70s with dewpoints in the 60s, a following cold front would spark bad weather.

-Matt