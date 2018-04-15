Arkansas Softball Posts Historic Series Win Over Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Arkansas trailed Alabama 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh on Friday night. The Hogs battled back with four runs but still fell short. That momentum carried the Razorbacks to a historic weekend in its first ever series win over the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas shutout Alabama 3-0 on Saturday and brought out the bats in Sunday's 6-3 victory.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Haff pitched 14 innings, going the distance on Saturday and Sunday to boost her record to 20-3. Haff's strikeout to walk ratio is now 185 to 18, with an ERA nearly below 1.00.

The Razorbacks (33-9, 8-7) sit in fifth place in the SEC with three series left. Arkansas won its 21st game at Bogle Park, the program's most home wins since 1999. Winning its eighth SEC game already eclipses last season's total.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas looks to get back to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. The Hogs remaining series inluding at Auburn, home Ole Miss and at LSU.