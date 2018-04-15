Arvest Million Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- 1 Million Meals is an annual Arvest Bank fundraising event held to help feed our neighbors in need and raise awareness about food insecurity.

Just $1 can provide the equivalent of 5 meals to a person in need. With your help, 1 Million Meals hopes to provide over one million meals for over 70 local organizations this year. All your donations of both food and funds stay local.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Beth Pressley with Arvest Bank to discuss 1 Million Meals.

The 8th annual 1 Million Meals event runs from April 2nd - June 2nd. Food Pantries typically face shortages in the spring and summer months. Donations are lower, and need increases as food insecure children are not receiving food through school nutrition programs.

If you would like to join the cause and make a donation you can click here.