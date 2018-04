× Below-Average Number Of Arkansas Tornadoes For 2018

So far (as of April 15, 2018) the state of Arkansas has had 14 confirmed tornadoes. This below average. Usually by mid-April, we should be in the 20s.

On April 13th alone, and in our neck of the woods, we had three confirmed tornadoes. The strongest was in Crawford County that tracked through Mountainburg.

-Matt