EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Johnson County

The National Weather Service has completed another storm survey and found that in fact an EF-1 tornado touched down in Johnson County near Ozone.

Peak Winds: 105 MPH

Length: 5.0 miles

Maximum Path Width: 250 yards

START | 6:49PM — 2 miles NW of Ozone, AR (35.6662, -93.4634)

END | 6:52PM — 1.4 miles E of Salus (35.7114, -93.3998)

Damage: Numerous trees in the Ozark National Forest were snapped or uprooted, and a power pole was snapped.