Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Ashleigh Buckley with the Junior League of Fort Smith to discuss the Junior League Derby Day.

The Day at the Derby fundraiser will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Clayton House located at 514 N. 6th in Fort Smith.

Watch the Kentucky Derby in style while enjoying lawn games, a silent auction, cigars, food, and classic Derby drinks! Prizes will be awarded for the Best Hat and Best Bow Tie!