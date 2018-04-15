× LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Deadly Overnight Shooting

LeFlore County (KFSM)– The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that happened this morning at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office say the shooting took place at a residence three miles west of Spiro, just off State Highway 9.

The victim, 45-year-old Lisa Casey was allegedly shot by her husband, 39 year old Lawrence Stanley Casey, at their residence. Lisa Casey was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Lawrence Casey was also alleged to have pointed a handgun at another male in the residence and threatened to shoot him. Lawrence Stanley Casey was taken into custody by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the LeFlore County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The incident is still under investigation. You can continue to follow this developing story on 5NEWSOnline.