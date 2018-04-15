× Mountainburg Not Declared A Disaster Area; Will Not Receive Federal Funds

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Mountainburg and Crawford County will not be declared as a disaster area, so they will not receive state funding to help with damage and repairs.

According to Crawford County Emergency Management, to get state assistance there would have to be $228,000 worth of damage to infrastructure such as roads and city structures, and the estimated damage amount did not meet that criteria.

Emergency crews also said the system works on a point-base and relies heavily on damage done to uninsured homes. Most homes in Mountainburg that were damaged by the EF-2 tornado were insured.