Owner Of Beau’s Tuxedos Speaks Out

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The owner of Beau's Tuxedos is speaking out saying a disgruntled employee has caused trouble for his business.

5NEWS brought this story to you Saturday (April 14) night when the store in Fort Smith on Rogers Avenue was full of customers wanting to pick up their tuxedos, or receive refunds, but the manager and two employees walked out leaving the customers all alone.

On Saturday, when trying to call the Fort Smith or Fayetteville store only a recording was available.

Beau explained that a high call volume made calls roll over to a system that he did not know produced a recording of that nature and said that has been fixed.

Also, Beau has a message for his customers: Beau's Tuxedos is here for their prom and wedding. Beau's Tuxedos was established in 1990 and we are growing. We got two more stores opening. We are growing, not closing, not closing at all. So, anybody out there who has an order to pick up -- everyone who has tuxedos ordered -- they may pick up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. the day before.

Beau Harlan says his stores in both Fayetteville and Fort Smith are open during regular business hours.

