Freeze Warnings have been issued for Monday morning with another cold morning to start the work-week. Highs during the week will climb into the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday with a slight decrease in temperatures. Another (stronger) front arrives over the weekend with widespread rain and another chance for severe weather.

The National Weather Service storm survey team continues with new areas being looked at in Lavaca.

-Garrett