× 15 Local Runners Participate In Boston Marathon

BOSTON (KFSM) — Fifteen local runners participated in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Four runners from Rogers, two each from Fayetteville, Springdale and Bentonville, and one each from Fort Smith, Charleston, Greenwood, Clarksville and Centerton competed in Monday’s event. They were:

Nicholas Inniger, Rogers

Andrew Boyer, Rogers

Heather Martinelli, Rogers

Jenni Pustinger, Rogers

Tonya Weaver, Fayetteville

Lauren Ross, Fayetteville

Abrena Rine, Springdale

Katie Thompson, Springdale

Margaret Griffing, Bentonville

Emily King, Bentonville

Charles Konzelman, Fort Smith

David Langford, Charleston

Laura Jones, Greenwood

Jeremy Provence, Clarksville

Susan Tesoro, Centerton

Provence, the Head Cross Country coach at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, placed 182nd overall in the race and 167th in his division with a time of 2:41:47. Pustinger finished 81st in her division with a time of 3:42:27 net time. Konzelman placed 143rd in his division with a net time of 3:27:19.

Runners must meet several strict qualifications to be allowed to participate, including being able to run a marathon within an allotted time for their age group and running in races that are used as qualifiers for Boston, such as the Chicago Marathon and the Erie Marathon in Pennsylvania.