2018 ACM Awards list of winners

At last night’s 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, artists gathered at the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to celebrate their industry and each other’s achievements. The show marked an emotional time for country music as artists returned to the city six months after a gunman killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Oct. 2017 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. But country musicians vowed to look forward and celebrate the healing power of music at the show.

Miranda Lambert took home the first big award of the night — song of the year for “Tin Man.” Here are the winners from the ACM Awards, country music’s party of the year.

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean

Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert

Single record of the year: “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt

Video of the year: “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne

Vocal event of the year: “The Fighter” by Keith Urban

Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

Album of the year: “From a Room: Vol. 1” by Chris Stapleton

Song of the year: “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert

New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina

New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young

New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland

Songwriter of the year: Rhett Akins