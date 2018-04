× Arkansas Coaches And Players Look Forward To Missouri State Clash

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas and Missouri State have developed quite the baseball rivalry in recent years, with several memorable post season meetings. The Hogs host the Bears Tuesday, and today the players and coaches gave their thoughts on the rivalry

