Blood Trail Leads Police To Stabbing Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his husband.

Gino A. Memoli IIII is facing first-degree battery after reportedly stabbing Jesse Meador.

About 9 p.m. Friday (April 13), police found Meador lying on a sidewalk in a pool of blood. Meador was stabbed in his arm, an arrest report states.

Police located Memoli inside an apartment by following a blood trail that went from the sidewalk where Meador lied to their shared apartment, the report states.

Meador told police the stabbing was a result of the two arguing, according to the report.

Memoli is in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.