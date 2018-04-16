× Desi Linden Becomes First American Woman To Win Boston Marathon In 33 Years

BOSTON (CBS) — Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years Monday, ending a long U.S. drought on a rain-soaked day. CBS Boston reports Linden took the lead from Gladys Chesir of Kenya just before mile 22 and never looked back, despite the miserable conditions for runners who struggled with the pouring rain, cold and wind all day.

Mamitu Daska of Ethiopia held the lead for the much of the first 20 miles, but Chesir pulled even with her and took the lead briefly in the 21st mile around Boston College. Linden then made her move, passing Daska, then moments later overtaking Chesir for the lead and never giving it up.

A crowd of fans -thinned and muffled by the weather- greeted Linden with chants of “U-S-A!”

Linden, 34, who lives in Michigan, finished second in Boston back in 2011.

The brutal conditions caused this to be the slowest women’s race since 1978.