Desi Linden Is First American Woman To Win Boston Marathon In 33 years

BOSTON — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory on Monday, the first American woman to win the race since 1985. Des, the two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill to finish in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds. That was more than four minutes better than second-place finisher Sarah Sellers, one of seven Americans in the top 10, but the slowest time for a women’s winner since 1978.

AMERICAN WOMAN: Desi Linden is the first woman from the United States to win the #BostonMarathon in 33 years! https://t.co/Y7tBBXhVk2 pic.twitter.com/eNM6asddeZ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 16, 2018

“I’m thrilled. I’m exhausted. I left it all out there. Now I’m ready to warm up,” Linden told CBS Boston. “It hurts right now, but it’s a perfect day for me. This is a grinder’s day. That’s why I keep showing up here, and I think that’s why I have success here is because I can kind of tough it out through anything.

