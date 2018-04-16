× Fayetteville Police Investigating Reports Of Gunshots

Fayetteville (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are investigating reports of gunshots this morning (April 16).

Officers said that they responded to the call in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings on North Steele Boulevard.

Central EMS dispatchers say they responded to a “traumatic injury” call at Razorback Cinema, which is right across the parking lot.

Central EMS dispatchers also say that no one was taken to the hospital and they are not sure if it is related to the shooting.

Police are not releasing much information at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.