× Fayetteville Public Schools Expands Summer Lunch Program

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Public Schools will include a second mobile service site for Summer 2018.

Ally Mrachek, director of child nutrition for Fayetteville Public Schools said the second site will serve more free nutritious lunches and snacks to anyone age 18 or younger.

The main site will be at The Owl Creek at 375 N Rupple Road on Monday through Friday from June 4 to August 8. Lunches will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile site at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center at 240 E. Rock St. will serve meals Monday through Friday from June 4 to August 8. Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The new mobile site will be located at the Fayetteville Public Library at 401 W Mountain St. Lunches will be served from June 4 to August 8. Lunches will be served 12:30 to 1 p.m.

All sites will be closed on July 4.

“I am excited to see the continued increase in the number of students served by our Summer Lunch & Snack program with the addition of a second mobile site,” said acting superintendent Dr. John L Colbert. “The program served an average of 400 students per day in 2017, and we anticipate serving approximately 600 per day in the summer of 2018. This program has served our community well for many years, and we’re happy to be able to expand the program to reach more students with healthy, nutritious meals during the summer.”

Meals and snacks will also be provided to City of Fayetteville Parks & Recreation summer camps, Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club, and the district’s Migrant program.

“Creating a new partnership with the Fayetteville Public Library seemed to be a natural fit as we were planning the expansion of our summer meal and snack program,” said Ally Mrachek. “Connecting with existing summer youth programming to serve meals and snacks is the key to serving more kids healthy meals throughout the summer months. We love partnering with other entities who share the purpose of serving kids in our community, and it’s a win-win for all involved.”