Former Central EMS Captain Denies Abusing Girl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former captain for Central EMS has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Craig Harvey, 38, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with one count of sexual indecency with a child — a Class D felony.

Harvey was arrested March 28 following an investigation into a complaint involving the girl, according to Goshen police.

Harvey resigned the following day from Central EMS, where he had worked for about four years, said Becky Stewart, Central EMS chief.

He was also a member of the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.

Harvey is free on a $5,000 bond. His trial is set for June 5.