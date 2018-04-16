Garrett Lewis Visits Mountainburg After EF-2 Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis visited Mountainburg on Monday, three days after an EF-2 tornado struck the Crawford County town.

For those coming to town to help with the cleanup, Garrett said one of the biggest hazards to watch for are nails embedded in debris and loose on the ground. The tornado not only destroyed buildings, but fences as well, and the nails are still embedded in the debris littering the ground. Gloves are a good idea for those helping with cleanup.