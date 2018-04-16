Hazards Still Remain In Lavaca Following EF-1 Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAVACA (KFSM) -- On Monday, crews were busy along Hwy 96 cleaning up damages caused by Friday’s tornado.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 to 95 mph. No one was killed or injured in the natural disaster.

“We had 18 homes that did receive some type of damage. Whether it's shingles off, actually debris hitting the windows, knocking them out, or even the roofs were gone,” said Travis Cooper, Sebastian County Emergency Management Deputy Director.

Mack McCormick and his family were among those impacted. They had trees damaged, shingles ripped off their roof and side of their home, and debris strewn around their property.

McCormick says they’re currently waiting for cost estimates to come in.

At this time, Cooper says power lines and any trees close to structures still pose dangers, especially with inclement weather forecast for this week’s end. He encourages people to exercise caution whether they’re driving or walking through an affected area.

“Just be cautious that if there are trees still uprooted or shifted, or change any, they may fall over still,” Cooper said.

Cooper says those who received damage to their property or need help with clean up, they can call the emergency management and public safety office at 479-783-3932.