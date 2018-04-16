Iconic Sign Missing After EF2 Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- A decades-old, beloved sign blew off and went missing during the EF2 tornado that rocked Mountainburg Friday (April 13).

Staple restaurant, Dairy Dream, lost its original sign. For more than 60 years, the restaurant has serviced locals and those passing by.

Owner Ron Stout said the sign is apart of history and he and locals want it returned.

When the tornado hit, Stout and Dairy Dream employees took shelter in the back of the restaurant -- another moment that has added significant history to the staple.

Upset, Stout said, "Total devastation to me, but it breaks my heart because this place has been here so long... pretty heartbreaking."

Now, the owner is offering a cash reward to whomever finds it.

The restaurant is currently closed while damage is assessed and repairs are conducted to get the restaurant back in top shape.