Lowell Man Accused Of Leaving Injury Accident

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police have arrested a Lowell man accused of hospitalizing a man on a scooter in March after he struck him with his van before leaving the scene.

Patrick Carl Randall, 24, was arrested Friday (April 13) in connection with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident — a Class D felony.

Randall also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to yield, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked and having inadequate insurance during an accident.

Police said a witness saw a green van leave Slims Checks on Promenade Boulevard and strike a man on a scooter, according to a probable cause affidavit. The witness said the impact sent the scooter sliding across the north bound lanes where it stopped against a curb.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment but an immediate update on his condition wasn’t available Monday (April 16).

Randall was being held Monday at the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for May 21 in Benton County Circuit Court.