Roads Closing This Week In Springdale, Rogers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Road closures are taking place this week in Rogers and Springdale that could impact traffic.

In Rogers, Interstate 49 northbound will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, April 20, to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, for bridge rehabilitation over New Hope Road (near Exit 83). The outside and center lanes will be closed between mile markers 82 and 84. The on and off ramps at Exit 83 will remain open. The public is encouraged to find alternative routes.

The Rogers closures will be mapped on idrivearkansas.com.

Starting today (April 16), an eastbound lane on Elm Springs Road and the northbound lane on 48th Street in Springdale will be closed 24 hours a day until 8 a.m. Thursday, April 19, weather permitting. Contractors will be pouring and setting concrete to fill the intersection and curb. The right eastbound lane on Elm Springs Road that is closing runs in front of Walmart Supercenter and Macadoodles just west of Interstate 49. The 48th Street turn lane north of the intersection that turns into the right eastbound lane on Elm Springs road also will be closed.

In addition, the northbound lane on 48th Street just south of Elm Springs Road will be closed. One of the southbound lanes will be converted to a northbound lane during the closure, and the lanes will be separated by cones. The westbound lane that turns south onto 48th Street from Elm Springs Road also will be closed.