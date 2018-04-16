× Springdale Man Accused Of Promoting Prostitution

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is facing charges after being accused of promoting prostitution, according to a preliminary report.

Detectives were told in early April that Justin Kruel, 28, was running prostitutes from an apartment in the 1000 block of Christian Ave, according to the report.

After serving a search warrant, the report states detectives found 2 grams of marijuana, a marijuana water pipe, a marijuana pipe with a gas mask, a marijuana grinder and other drug related items. They also found a baggie with cocaine residue on a shelf in the bathroom, according to the report.

The report states that Kruel’s cell phone had pictures of multiple women and advertisements for prostitution. There were also multiple text message from multiple people negotiating prices for sex, according to the report.

Two women were at the apartment when the search warrant was served. The report states that when detectives asked Kruel what the women were doing there, he responded, “you already know.” He later acknowledged that they were prostitutes.

Detectives said there were multiple text messages on his phone where he facilitated drug deals with other people.

He is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prostitution.