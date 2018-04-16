× Springdale Man Denies Shooting Plot

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to threatening to shoot his former co-workers in February.

Shawn Vaughn, 20, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree terroristic threatening — a Class D felony. His trial is set for June 12.

Springdale police arrested Vaughn on Feb. 16 after he allegedly took an AR-15 and .22 caliber pistol to American Tubing with the intention of shooting people at random, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Vaugh had consumed half a bottle of wine and tried to hang himself twice before going to the business around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

Forty-four employees were working inside at the time.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.