Surveyors Confirm 11 Tornadoes In Arkansas From Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed 11 tornadoes so far from the severe storms that hit Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

The two strongest tornadoes were both rated EF2. One hit Mountainburg in northwest Arkansas while the other struck Montrose in the southern part of the state. EF1 tornadoes were confirmed in Lavaca, Ozone, Gamaliel, Umpire, Crossett and southwest Ashley County. An EF0 tornado was confirmed in Oppelo in Conway County.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed near El Dorado, but they have not been assigned ratings yet.

On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson toured damage in Mountainburg, where four people were injured. Hutchinson said emergency warning systems in the area likely prevented any loss of life.