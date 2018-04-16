× Tom Brennan Will Not Run For Oklahoma State Rep

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — A Poteau High School teacher who planned to seek election for a state representative seat has decided he will no longer campaign.

Tom Brennan announced Sunday (April 15) that he will no longer run as a candidate for a state representative seat.

He stated via Facebook, “I wanted to stay in. I wanted to fight… There has been immense amount of pressure to unite… . Quitting is not who I am… After a long weekend and careful analysis and consultation with people throughout Leflore County and throughout the state, I am very sad and disheartened to announce that we (he and his campaign team) will need to end our campaign.”

Brennan stated he has progressive views, and conservative issues may be more in-line with LeFlore County residents.

Those who donated to Brennan’s campaign will have funds returned, Brennan stated.

Brennan said he has appreciated the support.