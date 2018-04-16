× Training Exercise To Close Arkansas 549 Near Fort Chaffee

FORT CHAFFEE (KFSM) — The Office of Secure Transportation will conduct a training exercise Tuesday night that will require closing parts of Arkansas 549 near Fort Chaffee, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday.

The highway will be closed to traffic from Arkansas 22 to U.S. 71 from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday (April 17).

Any questions about the closure should be made to the OST’s local Exercise Control Center at (479) 709-5302 or (479) 709-5303.

A map of the road closure will be available on iDriveArkansas.com.