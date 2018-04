× WATCH: Freeze Warning This Morning Then Trending Warmer

Today is the average date of the last freeze across NWA, and on schedule we are seeing a widespread freeze. Several areas in the River Valley are seeing a later than normal freeze this morning. Much warmer weather returns to the area starting tomorrow.

Hour-by-hour forecast across Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast across the River Valley:

Freeze Warning till 9am: