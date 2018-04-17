× Authorities Investigating Two Dead From Gunshot Wounds In Russellville Home

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — The owner of a longtime car dealership in Russellville and his wife were found dead in a home on Shiloh Road on Tuesday.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Russellville Police Department and Arkansas State Police were all on the scene Tuesday in the 1300 block of Shiloh Road, where two bodies were found inside the home, according to our CBS affiliate THV11.

The bodies were identified as 55-year-old Keith Cogswell and Leanna Cogswell, 39. Police said the house maid found the couple inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

Cogswell Motors, which was established in 1949 by Cogswell’s grandfather, according to their website, released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Cogswell Motors is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of Keith and Leanna Cogswell. We will honor their memories by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work that Keith loved so much. Cogswell Motors desires to respect the Cogswell family’s privacy, and therefore we do not have any further comment at this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.