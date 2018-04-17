× “Car 0. Bear 1”: Bear Breaks Into Car And Locks Itself In

“Car 0. Bear 1.” That’s what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office had to say Tuesday about an incident involving a “suspect” — a bear who broke into a car and locked itself in. Officials didn’t share photos of what the inside of the car looked like after the bear got out, but they indicated the car was the loser in the encounter.

The incident took place on Monday, when deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were called to a “vehicle trespass,” CBS Denver reports.

“They were able to open the car door and safely let the bear out without anyone, including the bear, being harmed,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Officials used the opportunity to remind the public that wildlife is active this time of year looking for food.

“Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a ‘hangry’ bear,” the sheriff’s office stated.

This isn’t the first time a bear has found its way into a vehicle.

Around this time last year, CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV reported that Ryan and Mary Beth McClanahan heard a honk on their car horn. When they went outside, they found a bear sitting inside their SUV. Authorities believe the cub in that case was likely looking for snacks in the vehicle.