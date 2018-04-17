Fayetteville City Council Votes To Table Rezoning Issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday evening (April 17) to table on the first reading of the rezoning of nearly 23 acres of land to the east of Old Missouri Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

Council members voted to table a controversial proposal to rezone a plot of land in the the middle of the city. Residents said they're worried about additional traffic creating an unsafe environment, losing green space and the unknown of what this, if passed, may cause.

The owner of the land is wanting to rezone the residential area to a neighborhood/commercial area.

The council voted Tuesday evening (April 17). They agreed to table the rezoning of about 22 acres near east Rolling Hills Drive and Old Missouri Road. The acres would be rezoned behind Butterfield Trail Elementary from residential single family to neighborhood conservation. The change would allow up to 10 units per square acre, which is an increase from the current four.

The issues of safety and managing population growth are major factors in this matter.

"It doesn`t lead to affordable housing. It doesn`t conserve tree canopy or green space, and it`s going to put unnecessary strain on our utilities. We know there have been several water main breaks in the area," Fayetteville resident Adrienne Kvello said.

Resident Olivia Trimble supports the change. She said, "My family and I recently looked for a new place to live and it was rough. It was really hard."

Trimble said large tracts of land in the city's center should be used to build more housing. She said she wants residents to have a reason to stay.

"We don`t want to see people moving to Springdale, or Rogers, or Goshen. We want to keep people in Fayetteville and provide quality affordable housing to everyone who needs it," Trimble said.

Kvello said, "We`re not concerned from having some new neighbors. We just want it to be sustainable, and moderate and not more than what should be there."

Council members will discuss this issue again during their next meeting.