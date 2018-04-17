× Fayetteville High School Art Teacher Resigns After DWI Arrest

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville High School art teacher resigned Tuesday (April 17) after she was arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools.

Katherine Russell resigned after a personnel investigation, according to Wilbourn.

She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center April 14 and released April 15.

According to jail records, she is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance and DWI.

This is a developing story.