× Fayetteville Woman Denies Stealing Car With Sleeping Child Inside

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing a car with a sleeping child inside and driving to Benton County.

Angela McGarrah, 35, is charged with kidnapping and theft of property — both felonies. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

McGarrah allegedly stole a Ford Escape with a sleeping 4-year-old inside while the child’s mother went inside a house on South Washington Avenue to drop something off, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Police later arrested McGarrah in Benton County near the intersection of Arkansas 264 and Arkansas 265, Murphy said

“The vehicle was parked outside of a residence, (the) mother ran in to the residence, kept the vehicle running and when she returned outside she noticed someone getting into the vehicle and driving away with her 4-year-old child asleep in the backseat,” Murphy said.

Eyewitness Jacqueline Jones said the mother ran into one of the apartments screaming and yelling for help.

“She said the baby was in there and I’m like oh, my thoughts were everywhere,” Jones said.

Jones said everyone went into a panic as they tried to call 911. Once the call was made, Jones said she was in shock about what just happened.

McGarrah is free on a $7,500 bond. Her trial is set for May 29 in Washington County Circuit Court.

McGarrah faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of kidnapping.